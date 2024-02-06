Mayfest Car and Truck Show back for 31st year in Perryville

HIWAY RODDERS Car Club will be holding its 31st annual Mayfest Car and Truck Show on Saturday, May 11.

The event will be at the Knights of Columbus parking lot, 31 Church St., in Perryville.

Throughout the day, there will be raffles, food and drinks available, T-shirts for souvenirs and music.

More than 45 years ago, a group of men dedicated to the preservation of street rods and street machines came together to share its passion for vehicles and assist civic and charitable activities for the community, according to an event posting. Many of the original foundation members are still a part of the club.