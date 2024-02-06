All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 10, 2024

Mayfest Car and Truck Show back for 31st year in Perryville

HIWAY RODDERS Car Club will be holding its 31st annual Mayfest Car and Truck Show on Saturday, May 11...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
story image illustation

HIWAY RODDERS Car Club will be holding its 31st annual Mayfest Car and Truck Show on Saturday, May 11.

The event will be at the Knights of Columbus parking lot, 31 Church St., in Perryville.

Throughout the day, there will be raffles, food and drinks available, T-shirts for souvenirs and music.

More than 45 years ago, a group of men dedicated to the preservation of street rods and street machines came together to share its passion for vehicles and assist civic and charitable activities for the community, according to an event posting. Many of the original foundation members are still a part of the club.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The club has supported charities such as Champs Mentoring Program and Old Appleton Brushhawks over the years. It also feels it is essential to continue encouraging the next generation of car enthusiasts. That is why it provides scholarships to students enrolled in the automotive field at Perryville Area Career and Technology Center.

Those who want their vehicle in the show may do so Saturday, May 11, for an entry fee. Registration of vehicles will be held from 9 a.m. until noon. Judging begins at 11 a.m., and winners and trophies will be announced after 3 p.m.

For safety reasons, dogs, bicycles and skateboards are not allowed at the car show.

Call (573) 768-1200 for more information about the event.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy