Mayfest Car and Truck Show back for 31st year in Perryville

HIWAY RODDERS Car Club will be holding its 31st annual Mayfest Car and Truck Show on Saturday, May 11.
The event will be at the Knights of Columbus parking lot, 31 Church St., in Perryville.
Throughout the day, there will be raffles, food and drinks available, T-shirts for souvenirs and music.
More than 45 years ago, a group of men dedicated to the preservation of street rods and street machines came together to share its passion for vehicles and assist civic and charitable activities for the community, according to an event posting. Many of the original foundation members are still a part of the club.
The club has supported charities such as Champs Mentoring Program and Old Appleton Brushhawks over the years. It also feels it is essential to continue encouraging the next generation of car enthusiasts. That is why it provides scholarships to students enrolled in the automotive field at Perryville Area Career and Technology Center.
Those who want their vehicle in the show may do so Saturday, May 11, for an entry fee. Registration of vehicles will be held from 9 a.m. until noon. Judging begins at 11 a.m., and winners and trophies will be announced after 3 p.m.
For safety reasons, dogs, bicycles and skateboards are not allowed at the car show.
Call (573) 768-1200 for more information about the event.
