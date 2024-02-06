Mayfest 5K set May 8 in Perryville

The City of Perryville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting this year's annual Mayfest 5K on May 8.

The race is sponsored by First State Community Bank. Check-in and day of registration will be from 6:45 to 7:45 a.m.. The race will start at 8 a.m., with award presentations following the event. The registration fee is $20. Early deadline for this event is April 25, with a registration discount of $5 ($15 per entry).