All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsApril 15, 2021
Mayfest 5K set May 8 in Perryville
The City of Perryville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting this year's annual Mayfest 5K on May 8. The race is sponsored by First State Community Bank. Check-in and day of registration will be from 6:45 to 7:45 a.m.. The race will start at 8 a.m., with award presentations following the event. The registration fee is $20. Early deadline for this event is April 25, with a registration discount of $5 ($15 per entry)...
Southeast Missourian

The City of Perryville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting this year's annual Mayfest 5K on May 8.

The race is sponsored by First State Community Bank. Check-in and day of registration will be from 6:45 to 7:45 a.m.. The race will start at 8 a.m., with award presentations following the event. The registration fee is $20. Early deadline for this event is April 25, with a registration discount of $5 ($15 per entry).

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Each participant will receive a T-shirt and post-race refreshment. Any entry received after the early deadline is not guaranteed a shirt on race day. Awards will be issued for the top overall male and top overall female as well as the top three in each division.

For more information, contact Tessa Bollinger at Perry Park Center by phone at (573) 547-7275 or by email at tessabollinger@cityofperryville.com.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to n...
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crim...
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall o...
NewsSep. 26
Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they're ea...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy