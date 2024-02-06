Mayfest 5K set May 8 in Perryville

The City of Perryville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting this year's annual Mayfest 5K on May 8.
The race is sponsored by First State Community Bank. Check-in and day of registration will be from 6:45 to 7:45 a.m.. The race will start at 8 a.m., with award presentations following the event. The registration fee is $20. Early deadline for this event is April 25, with a registration discount of $5 ($15 per entry).
Each participant will receive a T-shirt and post-race refreshment. Any entry received after the early deadline is not guaranteed a shirt on race day. Awards will be issued for the top overall male and top overall female as well as the top three in each division.
For more information, contact Tessa Bollinger at Perry Park Center by phone at (573) 547-7275 or by email at tessabollinger@cityofperryville.com.