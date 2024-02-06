Matthew Henson announces county treasurer candidacy

Matthew Henson, the former regional community president for U.S. Bank in Cape Girardeau, announced Monday, March 25, he had filed to run for Cape Girardeau County treasurer.

Henson has been in the banking industry since 1980, when he graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in business administration.

"I wanted to be able to apply the skill and experience that I have for the benefit of the people of Cape (Girardeau) County," Henson said. "With the retirement of Roger Hudson, I felt like it was a great fit for me and for the county."

Incumbent County Treasurer Roger Hudson announced last week he would not seek reelection to a sixth term.