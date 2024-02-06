All sections
NewsMarch 27, 2024
Matthew Henson announces county treasurer candidacy
Matthew Henson, the former regional community president for U.S. Bank in Cape Girardeau, announced Monday, March 25, he had filed to run for Cape Girardeau County treasurer...
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Matthew Henson
Matthew Henson

Matthew Henson, the former regional community president for U.S. Bank in Cape Girardeau, announced Monday, March 25, he had filed to run for Cape Girardeau County treasurer.

Henson has been in the banking industry since 1980, when he graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in business administration.

"I wanted to be able to apply the skill and experience that I have for the benefit of the people of Cape (Girardeau) County," Henson said. "With the retirement of Roger Hudson, I felt like it was a great fit for me and for the county."

Incumbent County Treasurer Roger Hudson announced last week he would not seek reelection to a sixth term.

After graduating from SEMO, Henson earned a Master of Business Administration from William Woods University and graduated from Southwest Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.

He served a six-year term on the Three Rivers College board of trustees and is an adjunct instructor at SEMO in the Department of Accounting, Economics and Finance.

Henson is a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and is chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee.

The county treasurer election will occur Tuesday, Aug. 6. The only other announced candidate is fellow Republican Ronnie Maxwell of First State Community Bank.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

