A quip is a witty remark that brings a chuckle. Another kind of CWIP, however, is an extra charge on utility bills that critics say is nothing to laugh about.

The acronym stands for Construction Work in Progress, and it means allowing companies to put a charge to build a new generation plant on customer bills before it is producing power. A bill that passed the Missouri Senate earlier this month would allow the charge for the first time since voters banned it as “unjust and unreasonable” with an initiative petition passed with a 63% majority in 1976.

The bill is now on a fast track, and had been scheduled for a Monday hearing and vote in the House Utilities Committee.

Promoters of the 1976 petition were upset that the Public Service Commission allowed Union Electric — now known as Ameren — to pass on the costs of constructing the Callaway nuclear power plant with no certainty it would be completed.

Utilities across the country were reconsidering nuclear power. In all, despite billions in expenses, 40 plants where construction commenced during the 1970s, including a second reactor at Callaway, were canceled before completion.

“The primary driver was concern about inflation, just like the concern is today, and having to pay in advance for a power plant that’s not yet serving you and, who knows, may not ever serve you,” John Coffman, attorney for the Consumers Council of Missouri, said during a January hearing in the Missouri House.

Past attempts to repeal or revise the prohibition — most notably in 2009 as Ameren again considered adding a second nuclear reactor — failed in the face of bipartisan opposition.

The vote on this year’s bill was also bipartisan — five Democrats joined 17 Republicans supporting it and five Democrats and six Republicans opposed it.

In this year’s version, the CWIP charge would be allowed for power plants that use natural gas to generate electricity. In another section, it is allowed for new generating plants, including nuclear, that are part of an approved plan for meeting power demands.

The PSC would not be allowed to consider the process for generating new power, only the utility’s “qualifications to construct and operate the resources, the electrical corporation’s ability to finance the construction or acquisition of the resources, and siting considerations.”

There are consumer protections built into this year’s bill that makes repeal more palatable, said Republican state Sen. Mike Cierpiot of Lee’s Summit, sponsor of the bill.

The PSC can deny an application for the charge, he said, and consumers will get a refund of the extra charge, with interest, if the plant is not put into operation.

“There’s not a lot of gas turbines here that are being planned and money spent and then canceled,” he said.

State Sen. Tracy McCreery, a Democrat from Olivette, negotiated with Cierpiot and utility lobbyists over several provisions of the bill. None of the items she won to strengthen consumer protections offset the extra cost customers will pay if the bill passes, she said.

“These monopolies are going to be able to pull a billion dollars out of my constituents’ pockets and transfer it to stockholders of these companies,” McCreery said.

Republicans opposed to repealing the ban agreed it was a bad deal for consumers. During Senate debate, Republican state Sen. Mike Moon of Ash Grove said he didn’t think making the charge discretionary was a true protection.

“Because of that option, the ratepayers, the customers, those that we represent, are kind of under the thumb,” Moon said.

The PSC does not control rates for municipal power utilities or rural electric cooperatives. Past attempts to repeal the ban made it mandatory for the commission to allow the charge.

Making it optional for regulators is a big change, Cierpiot said.

“If they don’t think it’s the consumer’s best interest, they could say no,” he told Moon.

Another change from 2009 is that the PSC supports the repeal.

“We need to unlock CWIP accounting treatment for new generation that goes through the new resource planning process,” PSC chairwoman Kayla Hahn said at a January hearing on a House bill.

During testimony on the 2009 bill, then-PSC chairman Robert Clayton said the PSC would not be able to properly regulate rates if the ban on construction work in progress charges was repealed.

“The staff’s effectiveness and role will be limited by this bill,” Clayton said at the time.

Omnibus bill

Cierpiot’s bill began as a measure allowing utilities to apply to use a “future test year” for setting rates. The companies would project their planned spending and the PSC would determine what that meant for customer costs.

The bill he brought to the full Senate combined several measures he proposed in other bills, heavily worked in lawmaker offices by lobbyists. The first attempt to get it passed faltered under a filibuster from Democratic state Sen. Angela Mosley, a member of the Commerce, Consumer Protection, Energy and the Environment Committee chaired by Cierpiot.

McCreery, also a member of the committee, negotiated for consumer issues and said in an interview that she secured several items to protect against shutoffs and strengthen the official consumer voice. McCreery voted against the bill, but did not filibuster it.

Mosley said she was disrespected because no one had asked her if she wanted changes to soften her opposition.

“My biggest concern is the constituents having to pay more money on their utility bills,” Mosley said in an interview. “We have a lot of people on fixed incomes. We have a lot of people losing their jobs at this time due to our new president.”

Mosley tried to add a 10% discount for customers older than 60 to the bill.

The bill was set aside when Mosley made it clear she wouldn’t back down. The final bill did not include her amendment but it does create a discounted rate for people who pay an unusually large portion of their income for utility service.

Mosley did not resume her filibuster when the bill was brought up the next day.