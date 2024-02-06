Massive fire destroys block of businesses in Puxico

PUXICO — What started as a fire in one business ultimately took out four businesses and two newly-renovated office spaces Saturday morning.

A fire at the Midway Restaurant in Puxico was reported at approximately 5:45 a.m. Saturday. Both Puxico and Bloomfield Fire Departments responded immediately. By 8:45 a.m., the Dexter Fire Department was called in to help.

“We had an apartment fire call in the morning at around 4:28 a.m.,” Dexter Fire Chief Don Seymore said. “That had nothing to do with our arrival at the Puxico fire. Once we were called, we were on the way.”

The fire was particularly brutal, reportedly burning through two firewalls in the block of structures. It spread from the Midway Restaurant to Shelter Insurance, which is owned by Mark Crisel; to the accounting service of Larry S. Ward, CPA; and then to the offices of Puxico Weekly Press, owned by Dee Loflin.

“I never thought I would be reporting on the loss of my business,” Loflin said through tears as she streamed video of the fire to the Puxico Press Facebook page. “I can’t believe this.”

Next to the Puxico Weekly Press were two office buildings renovated within the past year. Beyond those spaces, and at the end of the block, was an efficiency apartment building owned by Christian Family Fellowship.

“We were able to save that corner building,” Seymore remarked at 3 p.m. “Things are a real mess and we’ll be on the scene a little bit longer. But, fortunately we were able to save that corner building.”

“It’s a sad day. It’s a sad day for Puxico,” lamented Puxico City Alderman Peter Coutavas. “It’s crazy that this would happen now, when the city is forced to use its secondary water tower.”