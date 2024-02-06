All sections
NewsJuly 14, 2020

Masks now required in Butler County locales

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Poplar Bluff Municipal Library has followed in the footsteps of Butler County Courthouse and will now require face masks for all visitors to the building. The announcement was made Monday morning by library officials. "In order to help inhibit the spread of COVID-19, Poplar Bluff Municipal Library is requiring that all who enter the library wear masks. Masks are provided for those who do not have them," according to a news release...

Donna Farley

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Poplar Bluff Municipal Library has followed in the footsteps of Butler County Courthouse and will now require face masks for all visitors to the building.

The announcement was made Monday morning by library officials.

"In order to help inhibit the spread of COVID-19, Poplar Bluff Municipal Library is requiring that all who enter the library wear masks. Masks are provided for those who do not have them," according to a news release.

Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Pritchett issued an order Saturday that stated, "all who seek entry to the courthouse must wear a mask while present until further order of the Court. Please observe signs and other directives as social distancing will be strictly enforced."

Mask requirements are being set by each individual business, said Emily Goodin, Butler County Health Department administrator.

At least four courthouse employees have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the end of last week.

The county reported four new cases Sunday, bringing the total to 130. The county saw approximately 32 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed from July 5 to 12. Butler County has reported two deaths due to COVID-19.

The library release also included a reminder that all returned items must go into the outside book return at the Kanell Branch and Main Street Library drop. Items are quarantined for a minimum of 72 hours.

"This quarantine is aligned with REALM guidelines. REALM is the REopening Archives, Libraries, and Museum project," library officials said. "REALM has been doing extensive testing for the life of COVID-19 on common library surfaces."

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
