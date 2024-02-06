Masks now required in Butler County locales

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Poplar Bluff Municipal Library has followed in the footsteps of Butler County Courthouse and will now require face masks for all visitors to the building.

The announcement was made Monday morning by library officials.

"In order to help inhibit the spread of COVID-19, Poplar Bluff Municipal Library is requiring that all who enter the library wear masks. Masks are provided for those who do not have them," according to a news release.

Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Pritchett issued an order Saturday that stated, "all who seek entry to the courthouse must wear a mask while present until further order of the Court. Please observe signs and other directives as social distancing will be strictly enforced."