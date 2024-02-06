Masks handed out to help St. Louis-area black churches open

HANLEY HILLS, Mo. -- Bishop Floyd Williams knows the coronavirus has proven especially lethal in the black community, so his decision to reopen his End Times Christian Assembly in St. Louis comes with some trepidation.

Still, Williams says that for his 80 parishioners, meeting together again is a risk they're willing to take. He plans to restart in-person services June 7.

"I do have concerns because we don't know what's happening with this," Williams said of the coronavirus. "We've just got to be cautious and do what our experts tell us to do."

Williams was among hundreds of pastors and church leaders showing up this week for free face masks. Three groups representing black St. Louis-area clergy are combining forces to distribute about 150,000 masks to churches that plan to open as early as next week. The masks were provided by St. Louis city and county and by the State of Missouri at the request of Darryl Gray, a St. Louis activist and pastor.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson's order allowing the state to reopen May 5 also allowed churches to start gathering in-person again, though with social distancing guidelines. The governor attended his own home church in southwestern Missouri on Sunday.

But St. Louis city and county combined have accounted for more than half of the state's 12,492 confirmed cases, and more than two-thirds of the nearly 700 deaths. As a result, the city and county are only now phasing in a reopening plan, which allows in-person church gatherings starting June 1.

Gray said leaders of black churches have been struggling with the decision to reopen but feel a spiritual need to do so.

"The black church has been the surviving force for the black community since slavery," Gray said at the distribution site at a church in St. Louis County. "It's where people get their hope, it's where they get their inspiration, it's where they get their encouragement. But, it's also where they get to fellowship. Fellowship is important."

There's also a financial need. Without in-person services for nearly three months, giving is down at many churches, leaving some struggling to pay bills.