Masks again required in St. Louis area amid COVID-19 rise

The St. Louis area has become one of the first in the country to reinstate mask requirements amid a rise in cases that health officials are blaming on low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant.

Despite pushback from some elected officials, face coverings became mandatory Monday in indoor public places and on public transportation in St. Louis city and St. Louis County for everyone age 5 or older -- even for those who are vaccinated. Wearing masks outdoors is strongly encouraged, especially in group settings.

"For those who are vaccinated this may feel like punishment, punishment for doing the right thing," St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, a Democrat, said at a news conference Monday. "I've heard that and I feel that frustration. While the vaccination can protect against serious illness, it can't protect you from being infected with COVID-19 and passing it onto someone else, someone who may be more vulnerable."

The decision comes as both of Missouri's urban areas see a big uptick in coronavirus hospitalizations that began in rural areas of the state, especially in southwestern Missouri.

Missouri ranks fourth nationally in the most new cases per capita in the past 14 days, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Just 47.2% of Missourians have gotten at least the first dose of the vaccine, which is far below the national rate of 56.8%, state and federal data shows.

Several state and local elected officials immediately objected when the requirement was first announced last week, including Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and St. Louis County Councilmen Tim Fitch.

Fitch urged people to get vaccinated Monday but said Page was wrong to act without the support of the county commission.

"Let us have the conversation," he said, noting that state law changed in June to put new restrictions on the imposition of public health restrictions.