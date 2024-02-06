All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 27, 2021
Masks again required in St. Louis area amid COVID-19 rise
The St. Louis area has become one of the first in the country to reinstate mask requirements amid a rise in cases that health officials are blaming on low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant. Despite pushback from some elected officials, face coverings became mandatory Monday in indoor public places and on public transportation in St. ...
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH ~ Associated Press
Ambulance crews unload equipment at the DoubleTree Hotel on Friday in Springfield, Missouri. The crews are part of a medical team that was sent to Springfield to help transport COVID-19 patients in the area.
Ambulance crews unload equipment at the DoubleTree Hotel on Friday in Springfield, Missouri. The crews are part of a medical team that was sent to Springfield to help transport COVID-19 patients in the area.Andrew Jansen ~ Associated Press

The St. Louis area has become one of the first in the country to reinstate mask requirements amid a rise in cases that health officials are blaming on low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant.

Despite pushback from some elected officials, face coverings became mandatory Monday in indoor public places and on public transportation in St. Louis city and St. Louis County for everyone age 5 or older -- even for those who are vaccinated. Wearing masks outdoors is strongly encouraged, especially in group settings.

"For those who are vaccinated this may feel like punishment, punishment for doing the right thing," St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, a Democrat, said at a news conference Monday. "I've heard that and I feel that frustration. While the vaccination can protect against serious illness, it can't protect you from being infected with COVID-19 and passing it onto someone else, someone who may be more vulnerable."

The decision comes as both of Missouri's urban areas see a big uptick in coronavirus hospitalizations that began in rural areas of the state, especially in southwestern Missouri.

Missouri ranks fourth nationally in the most new cases per capita in the past 14 days, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Just 47.2% of Missourians have gotten at least the first dose of the vaccine, which is far below the national rate of 56.8%, state and federal data shows.

Several state and local elected officials immediately objected when the requirement was first announced last week, including Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and St. Louis County Councilmen Tim Fitch.

Fitch urged people to get vaccinated Monday but said Page was wrong to act without the support of the county commission.

"Let us have the conversation," he said, noting that state law changed in June to put new restrictions on the imposition of public health restrictions.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Schmitt, who is running for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate, said he planned to file a lawsuit on Monday to block the city and county from enforcing the renewed mandate.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said that Schmitt would not be successful. She noted that he filed an unsuccessful lawsuit last year against the Chinese government over the coronavirus, alleging that nation's officials are to blame for the global pandemic.

"I wish that he would put more of his attention toward serving the people of the state of Missouri," she said, "and holding our health and safety paramount instead of filing frivolous lawsuits that waste taxpayer dollars."

Page, a Democrat, was critical of what he described as "creating distractions for political gain."

"As some passionate supporters of the previous president hold on tight to bombast and misinformation, we are laser focused on protecting the health and welfare of people in our communities," he said. "Masks provide the freedom to move about in our community as vaccinations continue and our efforts continue to get as many people vaccinated as possible in our community and across the country."

Page, who also is an anesthesiologist, said colleagues are telling him about people begging to be vaccinated while they are hospitalized in intensive care, struggling to breathe and facing the prospect of being place on a ventilator.

"Then is not the time to get a vaccine," he said. "Don't think this won't happen to you."

Dr. Clay Dunagan of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said the situation is growing dire.

"We simply have contagion rates that are unacceptably high and unless we do something to put a barrier between the infected and the uninfected, we are going to see that rate escalate," he said.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for pu...
NewsOct. 2
Cape Girardeau NAACP invites doctor, Hayti resident as featu...
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy