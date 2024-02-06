Masked gunmen kill 15-year-old St. Louis girl

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis police believe a 15-year-old girl who was shot to death outside her home was the intended target of the attack and wasn't killed at random.

Two masked gunmen with assault rifles fired at Toni Stevenson as she sat alone in a car Tuesday night. She was a sophomore at Northwest Academy of Law High School, a city magnet school that focuses on preparing students for careers in law and law enforcement.

Stevenson, who recently got her learner's permit, was attacked outside her home. She had just parked after coming home from a high-school basketball game she had played in, police Lt. John Green told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives don't believe the shooting was random.

"We think they were looking for a target, and they found it," Green said. He had no theories about a possible motive.

"I kind of find it hard to believe that a 15-year-old girl would be doing something to cause this to happen," he said.