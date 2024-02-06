Mask wearing cordially discussed by health board; trustees sworn in

For new Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board member Eric Becking, the wearing of face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic should be a matter of personal choice.

Becking, a Cape Girardeau chiropractic physician who was narrowly elected to the county health center board earlier this month, attended his first board meeting Thursday and initially wore a mask, as did everyone else at the board table.

But nine minutes into the meeting he asked permission to take his off.

"I don't know the official rules, but typically in my life I wouldn't be masked up," he said. "Is it OK if I not wear a mask at the moment?"

"We strongly recommend people wear them as you're well aware," replied Georganne Syler, the board's vice chairwoman who was leading Thursday's meeting.

"Of course," Becking politely answered adding his mask was "really hot" on his face.

"Those of us that are vaccinated feel comfortable without them," Syler continued, "and so if you're not vaccinated, why don't you just take that chair a little farther away if you want to take your mask off. I would be comfortable if you pulled your chair slightly farther away if you're not vaccinated."

"I just want to be respectful," Becking answered as he distanced himself from the other board members.

"Thank you," Syler said. "I appreciate that."