All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsApril 16, 2021
Mask wearing cordially discussed by health board; trustees sworn in
For new Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board member Eric Becking, the wearing of face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic should be a matter of personal choice. Becking, a Cape Girardeau chiropractic physician who was narrowly elected to the county health center board earlier this month, attended his first board meeting Thursday and initially wore a mask, as did everyone else at the board table...
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board member Eric Becking, far left, moved his chair away from the table during Thursday's board meeting after requesting permission to remove his face mask. Seated at the table are, from left, board member Philip Taylor, health center director Jane Wernsman, and board members Georganne Syler and John Freeze.
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board member Eric Becking, far left, moved his chair away from the table during Thursday's board meeting after requesting permission to remove his face mask. Seated at the table are, from left, board member Philip Taylor, health center director Jane Wernsman, and board members Georganne Syler and John Freeze.JAY WOLZ

For new Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board member Eric Becking, the wearing of face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic should be a matter of personal choice.

Becking, a Cape Girardeau chiropractic physician who was narrowly elected to the county health center board earlier this month, attended his first board meeting Thursday and initially wore a mask, as did everyone else at the board table.

But nine minutes into the meeting he asked permission to take his off.

"I don't know the official rules, but typically in my life I wouldn't be masked up," he said. "Is it OK if I not wear a mask at the moment?"

"We strongly recommend people wear them as you're well aware," replied Georganne Syler, the board's vice chairwoman who was leading Thursday's meeting.

"Of course," Becking politely answered adding his mask was "really hot" on his face.

"Those of us that are vaccinated feel comfortable without them," Syler continued, "and so if you're not vaccinated, why don't you just take that chair a little farther away if you want to take your mask off. I would be comfortable if you pulled your chair slightly farther away if you're not vaccinated."

"I just want to be respectful," Becking answered as he distanced himself from the other board members.

"Thank you," Syler said. "I appreciate that."

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, left, administers the oath of office to members of the county's Public Health Center Board of Trustees Thursday including, from left, John Freeze, Georganne Syler, Eric Becking and Philip Taylor. Not shown is board member Diane Howard who participated via speakerphone.
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, left, administers the oath of office to members of the county's Public Health Center Board of Trustees Thursday including, from left, John Freeze, Georganne Syler, Eric Becking and Philip Taylor. Not shown is board member Diane Howard who participated via speakerphone.JAY WOLZ
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

As Becking pulled his chair away from the table, newly appointed board member and retired physician Philip Taylor inched his chair slightly to his left, adding some additional distance between himself and Becking.

Asked by the Southeast Missourian after the meeting whether he has been or plans to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Becking said "as a chiropractor, I believe in natural health care." With the exception of shots required for traveling, he said he has avoided vaccinations.

"I'm not trying to buck the system and make people feel uncomfortable," he said in explaining his position. "I just want people to have a choice. It's not political; it's a personal preference."

The health board issued an emergency order last summer requiring people to wear face masks in public. However, the order was revised to a "strong recommendation" in March in light of declining COVID-19 cases and widespread vaccine availability.

In his report to the board Thursday, health center medical director John Russell said the number of "active cases" in Missouri is "relatively stable" with the exception of the St. Louis area where he said there has been an 11% increase of coronavirus cases "and a significant increase in hospitalizations."

However, "that is not the case in Southeast Missouri or Cape Girardeau County in particular," he said.

Russell also commented on the presence of the B117 COVID-19 variant in Missouri, which was first identified in the United Kingdom last fall.

"The sewer shed monitoring program where the (Missouri) Department of Natural Resources actually samples sewer water for virus, and Cape Girardeau has been a participant in that (program), and last week the virus sampling indicated 100% of the virus they were able to capture was the B117 virus," he said.

The B117 virus, also known as the U.K. variant, is more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus, Russell said.

"It doesn't result in worse disease or more hospitalizations," he said. "It just hops from person to person easier."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
BREAKING NEWS: City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for all...
Local NewsSep. 27
Wells to Wallets: How your ballot choice will affect water...
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to n...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy