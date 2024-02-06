Mask order prompts 'unusual' interest in Cape County health board

A week ago, a required face-covering order issued by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center went into effect.

By week’s end, the county election board was fielding multiple emails and taking phone calls from people who want to supplant and replace the current county health department board of trustees, which issued the mandate effective July 13.

“We’ve been dealing with this all day,” said Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers on Friday.

Summers said the level of interest in serving on the trustee board is “unusual.”

The next general municipal election, on April 6, will fill three four-year positions on the board.

Trustees whose terms expire next year are Georganne P. Syler, Emily Tuschoff Collins and John M. Freeze.