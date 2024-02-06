Mask-making Patriot Medical of Cape urges 'buy American'

Patriot Medical Devices CEO Rick Needham said Wednesday, the day of the inauguration of a new U.S. president, that with the advent of widespread COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the U.S. and with it, hopes for an end to the pandemic, people may start to forget to buy American-made personal protection equipment (PPE).

“My concern I have is we may fall into old habits of buying cheaply made (PPE) products from China,” Needham said.

Patriot Medical opened a PPE plant this past summer at 1823 Rust Ave. in Cape Girardeau where more than 60 people are employed in the making of three-ply disposable face masks.

The company, in a one-page marketing “Why Buy American” handout, drills down on Needham’s warning.

“It is cheaper to make products overseas because other countries often have little to no laws protecting the rights of their workers. These factories exploit child labor, pay unfair wages and can have extremely dangerous working conditions,” the PMD handout reads.