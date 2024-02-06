All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 28, 2017
Maryland educator to deliver keynote speech at King dinner
Freeman Hrabowski, president of the University of Maryland-Baltimore County and an advocate for educational success in science and technology for black people and others, will present the keynote address at Southeast Missouri State University's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner on Jan. 17 in the Show Me Center...
Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Freeman Hrabowski
Freeman Hrabowski

Freeman Hrabowski, president of the University of Maryland-Baltimore County and an advocate for educational success in science and technology for black people and others, will present the keynote address at Southeast Missouri State University's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner on Jan. 17 in the Show Me Center.

The theme of this year's dinner is "MLK50: Where do we go from here?"

A child leader in the civil-rights movement, Hrabowski prominently was featured in Spike Lee's 1997 documentary, "Four Little Girls," according to a news release from Southeast Missouri State University.

The documentary focused on the racially motivated bombing in 1963 of Birmingham's Sixteenth Street Baptist Church.

Hrabowski has written articles and co-authored two books, "Beating the Odds" and "Overcoming the Odds." His most recent book, "Holding Fast to Dreams: Empowering Youth from the Civil Rights Crusade to STEM Achievement," describes the events and experiences that played a central role in his development as an educator and leader.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In 2012, he was named one of the "100 Most Influential People in the World" and received the Heinz Award for his contributions to improving the human condition, Southeast officials said.

He has been awarded honors and accolades, including election to the American Academy of Arts & Sciences and the American Philosophical Society; the prestigious McGraw Prize in Education; and the U.S. Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring. He also holds honorary degrees from more than 20 institutions.

Dinner tickets are $20 each or $160 for a table of eight. They go on sale Friday at the Southeast Missouri State University Bookstore, officials said in the release.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. Jan. 17, with the dinner scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. One hundred free dinner tickets are available to students at the Center for Student Involvement on the second floor of the University Center. Additional student tickets are $5 each.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 tril...
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card...
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy