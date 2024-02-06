Mary Spell

Bill Kiel of Jackson was vice president of Saint Francis Foundation from 1997 to 2008 and hired Spell.

"When I had the opportunity to hire (Mary), it was probably the smartest move I ever made," Kiel said. "She became, as far as I'm concerned, my goodwill ambassador. Fundraising is all about relationships and we were always 50% ahead of the game because Mary was at the forefront. She was not a fundraiser but a 'friend raiser,' simply an amazing human being."

Jay Wolz, retired business editor of the Southeast Missourian, recalls being hired as Spell's assistant in Saint Francis's public relations department — where he worked for a decade.

"I actually met Mary during a student internship at the Southeast Missourian where she was a feature writer and editor of the paper's 'Family Living' section. She took me under her wing and helped me become a better writer," Wolz said. "Later at the hospital, I witnessed countless occasions where she mentored staff and went above and beyond to help patients and families. There's no telling how many thousands of lives she touched."

After Spell's retirement, "Grandma Mary," as some knew her, found a new way to stay active.

"We opened our new hotel in June 2005 and within six months, we decided we needed someone to do our cookies at night for guests," said Karla Clifton, general manager of Holiday Inn Express of Cape Girardeau, who added Spell became the hotel's "cookie lady" for 11 years.

"No one wanted to miss the chance to catch up with her — whether it was showing Mary wedding pictures or photos of grand babies. She took guests on tours of Cape during the day on her own time. The meaning for hospitality should have her name written under it," Clifton said. "She never took any credit; she always said if we can make someone's day or make them happy, then let's do it."