Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse + Cape

Mary Jane Burgers & Brew in Perryville, Missouri, is working to open its new restaurant in Cape Girardeau as Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse.
Daniel Stewart, manager of Mary Jane Burgers & Brew, said Saturday there is no concrete opening date for the Cape Girardeau location at 1107 Broadway, but ï¿½itï¿½s definitely going to be before the beginning of next year.ï¿½
Stewart said the former Courtesy Cleaners building will undergo a complete overhaul and will be remodeled ï¿½from the ground up.ï¿½
The menu at the Cape Girardeau site will differ slightly from what loyal patrons of the Perryville joint may be used to, he explained.
ï¿½The intent is that we are going to do smoked meat. Currently, weï¿½re working on our finished menu, but weï¿½re looking at things like smoked pastrami, smoked prime rib and smoked porterhouses,ï¿½ Stewart said.
He said the restaurant is also going to ï¿½try to skew away from the burger menuï¿½ thatï¿½s in place in Perryville and will lean more toward a delicatessen during the day, while offering a full dining experience in the evening.
Even though the menu will be customized more to fit Cape Girardeau, Stewart said the new restaurant will have a very similar atmosphere to the current Mary Jane location.
ï¿½Thatï¿½s the thing thatï¿½s not going to change,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½We will continue to have the same fantastic service that we have here.ï¿½
Stewart said Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse would continue to uphold its ï¿½same great standards for quality food and quality service.ï¿½
The main goal, Stewart emphasized, is ï¿½making sure everybody is happy.ï¿½
ï¿½Thatï¿½s always our prime thing, that our guests and employees are having a good time,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½I think one of the things we do extremely well here, and is something that we will take with us to the new restaurant, is that we exceed expectations.ï¿½
Stewart said customers may stop by and expect to get a burger and beer, ï¿½but you donï¿½t expect to have one of the best times youï¿½re ever going to have out in a restaurant.ï¿½
ï¿½Weï¿½re just going to wow people,ï¿½ he said.
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.