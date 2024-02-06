Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse + Cape

Mary Jane Burgers & Brew in Perryville, Missouri, is working to open its new restaurant in Cape Girardeau as Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse.

Daniel Stewart, manager of Mary Jane Burgers & Brew, said Saturday there is no concrete opening date for the Cape Girardeau location at 1107 Broadway, but ï¿½itï¿½s definitely going to be before the beginning of next year.ï¿½

Stewart said the former Courtesy Cleaners building will undergo a complete overhaul and will be remodeled ï¿½from the ground up.ï¿½

The menu at the Cape Girardeau site will differ slightly from what loyal patrons of the Perryville joint may be used to, he explained.

ï¿½The intent is that we are going to do smoked meat. Currently, weï¿½re working on our finished menu, but weï¿½re looking at things like smoked pastrami, smoked prime rib and smoked porterhouses,ï¿½ Stewart said.

He said the restaurant is also going to ï¿½try to skew away from the burger menuï¿½ thatï¿½s in place in Perryville and will lean more toward a delicatessen during the day, while offering a full dining experience in the evening.

Even though the menu will be customized more to fit Cape Girardeau, Stewart said the new restaurant will have a very similar atmosphere to the current Mary Jane location.