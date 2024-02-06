Martin Luther King Jr. honored during luncheon in Cape Girardeau

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City Wide Celebration Committee held its Humanitarian Luncheon benefit, in honor of Dr. King's birthday, on Monday, Jan. 16, at the Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau.

Four people were presented with humanitarian awards named for Dr. C. John Ritter, who practiced medicine for 29 years at Saint Frances Medical Center and Southeast Hospital, and spent much of his retirement volunteering his medical services to numerous underserved countries around the world. Dr. Ritter passed away July 4, 2002.

"Ritter was the kind of doctor who did house calls, and then went on missions to Africa 10 times," said Debra Mitchell-Braxton, the committee's organizer. "We thought it was fitting to create a humanitarian award in his honor."

Mitchell-Braxton presented Ritter awards to U.V. and Bernice Campbell, Leslie Washington, Gwendoline McGee and William Bird Jr.

Mitchell-Braxton described the Campbells as a couple who have provided mentorship, financial support and kind words to the students of Cape Girardeau Junior High School.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder speaks at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City Wide Celebration Humanitarian Luncheon benefit, in honor of Dr. King's birthday, on Monday, Jan. 16, at the Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau. Danny Walter

She told Washington, "We've seen your tireless efforts," as a survivor and activist against gun, sexual and domestic violence. Washington has served Southeast Missouri Moms Demand Action as the Survivor Membership lead.

Of McGee, who was not able to attend the luncheon, Mitchell-Braxton said she had given countless hours of work with missions and the Salvation Army. McGee's husband, Howard, accepted the award on her behalf.

Bird was also the keynote speaker at the luncheon. Bird is a pastor with Greater Dimensions Ministries and also an employee at Saint Francis Medical Center in the Patient Financial Services Department.

He spoke about how Dr. King was known as a dreamer, but Bird said King also had a prophetic voice. Bird said King was not only speaking to the time he was in but also to the future. Quoting Proverbs 13:12 — "Hope deferred maketh the heart sick, but when the desire cometh, it is a tree of life." Bird said he felt the hope of King's message had been deferred.

"King spoke truth to power, and it's time for us to speak again," Bird said. "But, if we're going to be a prophetic voice in this season, we've got to change some of our own ways if we're going to move to another level."