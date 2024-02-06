Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration starts Thursday

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration will start with an event Thursday, Jan. 11, leading up to the federal holiday Monday, Jan. 15, in Cape Girardeau.

The day will also mark the 30th anniversary of the National Day of Service Act that was made part of the federal holiday. According the Citywide Celebration committee, it is also sponsoring a humanitarian day of giving and service where items such as canned goods, nonperishable items, toiletries, hats, gloves, scarfs, blankets and school supplies can be donated for people in need.

The drop-off locations are from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway, and Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd., on Monday, as well as students being able to donate at their schools through Friday, Jan. 12.

All of the Citywide Celebration events are open to the public: