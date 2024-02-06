All sections
NewsJanuary 11, 2024

Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration starts Thursday

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration will start with an event Thursday, Jan. 11, leading up to the federal holiday Monday, Jan. 15, in Cape Girardeau. The day will also mark the 30th anniversary of the National Day of Service Act that was made part of the federal holiday. ...

Ramona Bailey, the Rev. Dinah Tatman and Debra Mitchell-Braxton sing during the 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration on Jan. 15 at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau.
Ramona Bailey, the Rev. Dinah Tatman and Debra Mitchell-Braxton sing during the 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration on Jan. 15 at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian File

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration will start with an event Thursday, Jan. 11, leading up to the federal holiday Monday, Jan. 15, in Cape Girardeau.

The day will also mark the 30th anniversary of the National Day of Service Act that was made part of the federal holiday. According the Citywide Celebration committee, it is also sponsoring a humanitarian day of giving and service where items such as canned goods, nonperishable items, toiletries, hats, gloves, scarfs, blankets and school supplies can be donated for people in need.

The drop-off locations are from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway, and Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd., on Monday, as well as students being able to donate at their schools through Friday, Jan. 12.

All of the Citywide Celebration events are open to the public:

  • 22nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Extravaganza at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, in Kinder Auditorium at Cape Central High School, 1000 S. Silver Springs Road;
  • 34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community service, with speaker Minister Caleb Barnett, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, at St. James AME Church, 516 North St.

There will also be multiple events happening on the holiday, Monday, Jan. 15:

  • 39th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast, with keynote speaker Pastor Ben Porter, doors opening at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast starting at 8 a.m. at Shawnee Park Center;
  • The Prayer for our Nation at 11:30 a.m. at Shawnee Park Center;
  • 23rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Luncheon, with keynote speaker the Rev. Bobby Dean, at noon at Shawnee Park Center;
  • 27th annual Youth Gala at 4 p.m. at the JC Penney Center Court in West Park Mall, 3049 William St.

According to the committee, people need to RSVP for the breakfast and luncheon on or before Friday, Jan. 12, by contacting (573) 275-6814 or mitchellbraxton@capetigers.com.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

