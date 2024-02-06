Marriott Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites breaks ground in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. — Representatives of W and B Hospitality broke ground Tuesday, April 11, on a new dual-brand hotel in Sikeston.
Fairfield by Marriott and TownePlace Suites will be in Cotton Ridge Development and located at 1239 Commerce Drive. The hotel is set to open in the spring of 2024.
"This is just another addition to the growing Cotton Ridge Development property," said Mike Bohannon, partner, W and B Hospitality. "This property will join Watami, Malco Theatres and Hampton Inn in the development along U.S. Highway 60, which is federally-designated Interstate 57."
Fairfield by Marriott and TownePlace Suites is expected to feature 52 rooms in the Fairfield Inn and 49 TownePlace Suites designed to accommodate guests who are looking for flexibility with a longer stay.
The suites are also slated to include fully-equipped kitchens with a refrigerator, cooktop, microwave, dishwasher and residential-size appliances. Additionally, the hotel plans to have a bar area available for guests during evening hours.
"We are thrilled to be part of bringing two beautiful Marriott hotels into the Sikeston community and be part of such a warm and welcoming city," said Heidi Wilcox, partner, W and B Hospitality. "Once complete, we expect to welcome guests from all over and to be able to showcase Sikeston and the area."
Bohannon said W and B Hospitality is fortunate to have Wilcox as a partner of the dual-brand hotel.
"She brings over 35 years of hotel management experience, having served the last six years as president/chief executive officer of First Call Hospitality, a hotel management company based in Fargo, North Dakota," Bohannon said of Wilcox.
