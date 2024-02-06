All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 13, 2023

Marriott Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites breaks ground in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. — Representatives of W and B Hospitality broke ground Tuesday, April 11, on a new dual-brand hotel in Sikeston. Fairfield by Marriott and TownePlace Suites will be in Cotton Ridge Development and located at 1239 Commerce Drive. The hotel is set to open in the spring of 2024...

Standard Democrat
An artist's rendering of the new Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites dual-brand hotel to be built on Cotton Ridge Development property in Sikeston, Missouri. Hotel completion is expected in the spring of 2024.
An artist's rendering of the new Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites dual-brand hotel to be built on Cotton Ridge Development property in Sikeston, Missouri. Hotel completion is expected in the spring of 2024.Richmond&Blanton PR and Strategy

SIKESTON, Mo. — Representatives of W and B Hospitality broke ground Tuesday, April 11, on a new dual-brand hotel in Sikeston.

Fairfield by Marriott and TownePlace Suites will be in Cotton Ridge Development and located at 1239 Commerce Drive. The hotel is set to open in the spring of 2024.

"This is just another addition to the growing Cotton Ridge Development property," said Mike Bohannon, partner, W and B Hospitality. "This property will join Watami, Malco Theatres and Hampton Inn in the development along U.S. Highway 60, which is federally-designated Interstate 57."

Heidi Wilcox
Heidi Wilcox
Heidi Wilcox
Heidi Wilcox
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Fairfield by Marriott and TownePlace Suites is expected to feature 52 rooms in the Fairfield Inn and 49 TownePlace Suites designed to accommodate guests who are looking for flexibility with a longer stay.

The suites are also slated to include fully-equipped kitchens with a refrigerator, cooktop, microwave, dishwasher and residential-size appliances. Additionally, the hotel plans to have a bar area available for guests during evening hours.

"We are thrilled to be part of bringing two beautiful Marriott hotels into the Sikeston community and be part of such a warm and welcoming city," said Heidi Wilcox, partner, W and B Hospitality. "Once complete, we expect to welcome guests from all over and to be able to showcase Sikeston and the area."

Bohannon said W and B Hospitality is fortunate to have Wilcox as a partner of the dual-brand hotel.

"She brings over 35 years of hotel management experience, having served the last six years as president/chief executive officer of First Call Hospitality, a hotel management company based in Fargo, North Dakota," Bohannon said of Wilcox.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 18
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy