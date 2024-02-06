Marriott Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites breaks ground in Sikeston

Fairfield by Marriott and TownePlace Suites is expected to feature 52 rooms in the Fairfield Inn and 49 TownePlace Suites designed to accommodate guests who are looking for flexibility with a longer stay.

The suites are also slated to include fully-equipped kitchens with a refrigerator, cooktop, microwave, dishwasher and residential-size appliances. Additionally, the hotel plans to have a bar area available for guests during evening hours.

"We are thrilled to be part of bringing two beautiful Marriott hotels into the Sikeston community and be part of such a warm and welcoming city," said Heidi Wilcox, partner, W and B Hospitality. "Once complete, we expect to welcome guests from all over and to be able to showcase Sikeston and the area."

Bohannon said W and B Hospitality is fortunate to have Wilcox as a partner of the dual-brand hotel.

"She brings over 35 years of hotel management experience, having served the last six years as president/chief executive officer of First Call Hospitality, a hotel management company based in Fargo, North Dakota," Bohannon said of Wilcox.