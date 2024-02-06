Marriage at a distance: 'I do' amid a pandemic

Jenni Heisserer invited 240 guests to her April 25 wedding.

But because of social distancing guidelines and the statewide stay-at-home order, the bride -- now Jenni Kroenung -- had to make some changes to her big day and the milestones leading up to it.

Because of COVID-19, the Cape Girardeau resident said she was forced to cancel her bridal shower as well as her bachelorette trip to Nashville, Tennessee.

Her wedding officiant, an uncle residing in South Carolina, was supposed to fly in for the Saturday affair. Instead, the couple was married by one of her bridesmaids, Brittany, who happened to be ordained.

Letting go of all expectations, the bride and her groom, Trevor Kroenung, tied the knot surrounded by just seven other people -- their parents, Brittany and her husband, and their hired wedding photographer, Crockette McColl.

With so many plans suddenly out of their control, Kroenung said it mattered they were married on the date they had first picked.

"With everything going on and all the changes everyone has had to make, we just wanted one thing to stay as planned," Kroenung said a few days ahead of the ceremony. "At the end of the day, I get to marry the man of my dreams on our day, and that's what matters most."

The small ceremony was held in a friend's backyard in Scott County, and in a Facebook message last Sunday, the bride reported a happy update.

"Everything went perfectly, besides the wind and cold, but [we] got the job done and are happily married now," she said.

Although the Kroenungs went ahead with an intimate ceremony, they plan to host a reception and vow renewal ceremony in June.

Brass tacks

As stay-home orders and social distancing restrictions have impacted small businesses and government offices, the logistics of saying "I do" have become uniquely challenging.

Challenging but not impossible to navigate.

In fact, the volume of people applying for marriage licenses in Cape Girardeau County caused Recorder of Deeds Drew Blattner to make some policy changes at his office.

"It was kind of crazy at first when this all started," Blattner said of the pandemic. "We started actually issuing a lot more marriage licenses, it seemed like, than normal. But we were starting to see ... a lot of non-county people coming to get them."

Some of those people, he said, had traveled in from other counties or states that had stopped issuing the licenses. The increase in license applications, paired with the need to allow staff to work remotely during the pandemic, made it difficult for Blattner's office to meet the need for all applicants.

So for now, marriage licenses will only be issued to only those who live in Cape Girardeau County or who have direct, legitimate ties to the area.

For example, if someone lives in another county but works in Cape Girardeau County, or if they were a long-time resident who just moved but still have family in the area, Blattner said he would consider issuing those folks licenses anyway.

"If they can provide that documentation, we'll go ahead and issue the license to them as well," he said. "We want to limit the people who want to drive six hours just so they can get a license, get married and then drive home."

Marriage licenses are only good for 30 days once issued, Blattner said, and must be returned to the recorder's office within those 30 days to be considered valid.