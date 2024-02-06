Marquette Tech District Foundation awarded $750,000 grant

The Marquette Tech District Foundation (MTDF) has been awarded $750,000 in federal grant funding from the Economic Development Administration (EDA).

The award was announced on business-startup incubator Codefi’s website earlier this week.

MTDF was selected out of 140 applications to EDA’s Regional Innovation Strategies i6 Challenge program, the statement said.

The award is part of $23 million in grants awarded nationwide, geared to developing entrepreneurship, according to the statement.