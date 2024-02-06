Marquand man dies in crash

A Marquand, Missouri, man died Friday in a one-vehicle crash in Bollinger County, Missouri.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Delbert Mills, 65, was eastbound on Highway 72 west of Patton, Missouri, when his 1998 GMC Jimmy left the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The report said he was not wearing a seat belt.
He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
