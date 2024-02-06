Marking Mental Health Awareness Month

Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge is lit up in green Monday, May 1, as Cape Girardeau’s Community Counseling Center Foundation marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Month...

Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge is lit up in green Monday, May 1, as Cape Girardeau's Community Counseling Center Foundation marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Month. Cotner Electric was contracted to light up the span on behalf of CCCF, according to foundation executive director Michelle Ramsey. Courtesy of Michelle Ramsey