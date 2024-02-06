Marker in Mo. denotes US population center

HARTVILLE, Mo. — It's not every day that a small hamlet in the Missouri Ozarks is in the middle of everything, but that was the case for tiny Wright County on Wednesday as officials from the nation's capital unveiled a marker designating a spot there as the center of population in the United States.

Dignitaries from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau, including the agency's director, Robert Santos, celebrated the debut of the red granite marker in Hartville. With a population of 594 residents in 2020, the county seat is 14.6 miles from the actual spot calculated following the 2020 census.

"You'll be famous for this wonderful designation for the rest of our nation's history," Santos told local officials at a ceremony. "And you will have bragging rights for the rest of this decade. Not bad."