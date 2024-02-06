All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 22, 2022

Marker in Mo. denotes US population center

HARTVILLE, Mo. — It's not every day that a small hamlet in the Missouri Ozarks is in the middle of everything, but that was the case for tiny Wright County on Wednesday as officials from the nation's capital unveiled a marker designating a spot there as the center of population in the United States...

Associated Press
The tip of a tripod rests on the center of the 2020 Center of Population Commemorative Survey mark -- as part of a GPS survey to determine the precise latitude, longitude and height of the mark -- Sept. 14 in Hartville, Missouri. The U.S. Census Bureau announced the nation's new center of population in 2020 to be in Hartville, in the Ozark Mountains.
The tip of a tripod rests on the center of the 2020 Center of Population Commemorative Survey mark -- as part of a GPS survey to determine the precise latitude, longitude and height of the mark -- Sept. 14 in Hartville, Missouri. The U.S. Census Bureau announced the nation's new center of population in 2020 to be in Hartville, in the Ozark Mountains.NOAA via AP

HARTVILLE, Mo. — It's not every day that a small hamlet in the Missouri Ozarks is in the middle of everything, but that was the case for tiny Wright County on Wednesday as officials from the nation's capital unveiled a marker designating a spot there as the center of population in the United States.

Dignitaries from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau, including the agency's director, Robert Santos, celebrated the debut of the red granite marker in Hartville. With a population of 594 residents in 2020, the county seat is 14.6 miles from the actual spot calculated following the 2020 census.

"You'll be famous for this wonderful designation for the rest of our nation's history," Santos told local officials at a ceremony. "And you will have bragging rights for the rest of this decade. Not bad."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
The U.S. Census Bureau has calculated the mean center of the population of the United States every decade since 1790.
The U.S. Census Bureau has calculated the mean center of the population of the United States every decade since 1790.Associated Press graphic

Bypassed by interstate highways and railroads, Hartville doesn't have a big tax base or large industry. The local school, a nursing home, the gas station and the Dollar General store are the largest employers.

The nation's population center is calculated every 10 years after the once-a-decade census shows where people are living. The heart of America has been in Missouri since 1980. Previously located in Plato, in the neighboring county, it moved only 11.8 miles southwest from 2010 to 2020. It is the smallest distance shift in 100 years and the second-smallest in U.S. history.

To calculate the center of the U.S., the Census Bureau figures out which spot would be "the balance point" if the 50 states were located on an imaginary, flat surface with weights of identical size — each representing the location of one person — placed on it.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick...
NewsNov. 6
Trump flips Georgia and moves closer to reclaiming the White...
NewsNov. 6
Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe defeats Democratic challenger...
NewsNov. 6
Steve Jordan wins Missouri District 151 seat with overwhelmi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Republican US Sen. Josh Hawley wins reelection in Missouri, securing second term
NewsNov. 6
Republican US Sen. Josh Hawley wins reelection in Missouri, securing second term
Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by inflation and immigration
NewsNov. 6
Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by inflation and immigration
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase, Missouri House and Missouri federal offices
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase, Missouri House and Missouri federal offices
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
NewsNov. 5
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
NewsNov. 5
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers in Tuesday election
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers in Tuesday election
Photo Gallery: The 2024 presidential campaign
NewsNov. 5
Photo Gallery: The 2024 presidential campaign
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy