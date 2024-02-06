Mark Seesing to run for Cape Girardeau County Coroner

Funeral professional Mark Seesing has announced his candidacy to become Cape Girardeau County’s next coroner.

He is running as a Republican.

“This office is in need of an individual capable of handling the job. The last four years have just been a debacle,” he said.

Seesing, a lifelong Cape Girardeau resident, has 28 years of experience in the profession. He is a funeral director and embalmer with McCombs Funeral Home.

“I’ve got probably 4,000 embalmings that I’ve done, everything from days-old babies to 102-year-olds. I’ve been involved in all kinds of investigations with the coroner and law enforcement on the bodies I’ve received. There’s a whole litany of things on the embalming side that I have been involved with that play directly into the coroner’s job,” Seesing said.

As a funeral director, he said his experience dealing with families of the deceased would also help serve him in the coroner role.

Seesing said, if elected, he would like to guide Cape Girardeau County into transitioning from an elected coroner position to an appointed medical examiner, one to oversee death investigations.