Author and former Southeast Missourian reporter Mark Bliss announced Monday his intent to file for the open Ward 6 seat on the Cape Girardeau City Council.
Bliss is the second prospective candidate to publicly announce their bid for Ward 6's soon-to-be vacant seat; attorney Brandon Cooper will also run.
The ward's current seat holder, Stacy Kinder, announced in August her intent to challenge current Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox in April's election.
Bliss worked as a reporter for more than 32 years. He retired from the Southeast Missourian in November 2019 after his second stint at the newspaper.
Bliss worked in SoutheastHEALTH's marketing department for eight years, where he held the role of publications coordinator. As publication's coordinator, he edited and wrote for SoutheastHEALTH's magazine.
"I love Cape Girardeau. I raised two children here," Bliss said in statement. "Now retired, I want to give back to the community I love."
Bliss held myriad beats throughout his time at the Southeast Missourian but covered government and politics for the bulk of his career.
"I've covered Cape Girardeau City Council dating back to Mayor Howard Tooke," Bliss said. "I know the history and progress made with Cape Girardeau City government over the decades. I've probably sat through more council meetings than anyone in this city's history."
Bliss said he believes his experience in covering city government makes him well qualified to serve on Cape Girardeau's Council.
"I can hit the ground running," Bliss said. "I know about city services, I know how they're funded. I know what previous plans were and how things have progressed."
Bliss authored a mystery novel soon after retiring from the Southeast Missourian. The novel, "Foul Rising," takes place in a fictitious Southeast Missouri city with a floodwall along the Mississippi River.
Other than his writing endeavors, Bliss serves on Cape Girardeau's Historic Preservation Commission and Grace United Methodist Church's administrative council.
If elected, Bliss said he would work to continue to make improvements to Cape Girardeau's roads. He also expressed his intent to shift some of the council's focus to the recruitment and retention of police officers and firefighters.
Cape Girardeau's city statutes state a primary election must be held in February if more than two candidates file for any one office. Otherwise, the election for open City Council seats will be held April 5.
The filing period for Wards 1, 2 and 6 opens Tuesday and closes Nov. 23.