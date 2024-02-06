Author and former Southeast Missourian reporter Mark Bliss announced Monday his intent to file for the open Ward 6 seat on the Cape Girardeau City Council.

Bliss is the second prospective candidate to publicly announce their bid for Ward 6's soon-to-be vacant seat; attorney Brandon Cooper will also run.

The ward's current seat holder, Stacy Kinder, announced in August her intent to challenge current Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox in April's election.

Bliss worked as a reporter for more than 32 years. He retired from the Southeast Missourian in November 2019 after his second stint at the newspaper.

Bliss worked in SoutheastHEALTH's marketing department for eight years, where he held the role of publications coordinator. As publication's coordinator, he edited and wrote for SoutheastHEALTH's magazine.

"I love Cape Girardeau. I raised two children here," Bliss said in statement. "Now retired, I want to give back to the community I love."

Bliss held myriad beats throughout his time at the Southeast Missourian but covered government and politics for the bulk of his career.