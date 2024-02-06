Mark Abbott sentenced to more than 3 years in prison

Federal Senior District Judge Rodney Sippel sentenced Mark Abbott to 37 months in prison Thursday, Nov. 16, following Abbott's guilty plea for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Abbott, 53, of Cape Girardeau was indicted May 3, 2022. The search of Abbott's home was conducted March 22, 2022. The maximum sentence, according to the guilty plea he signed, was 10 years.

Abbott has been in federal custody for 18 months. He will be given credit for time served, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom Willis.

In Abbott's guilty plea agreement, he admitted he knowingly possessed a firearm as a felon. The agreement stated a "reliable confidential informant" told officers Abbott had drugs at his residence. During a search of Abbott's home, officers located "a distributable amount of methamphetamine and cocaine in the residence," along with a loaded Taurus .45 pistol. Abbott was not charged with a drug crime.

Abbott admitted to officers he had a gun in his possession, and they found it where he described, under a safe in a bedroom.

Abbott had previously served a federal sentence for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the mid-1990s, in a historically significant federal drug investigation called Operation Speed Bump. Later, in 2015, he was convicted on forgery charges, in which he tried to convince police he was his twin brother; and then received another drug conviction, this time for possession in 2019.