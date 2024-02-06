All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 21, 2018

Marine veteran uses art to deal with return to civilian life

After serving two tours of duty in Afghanistan and one in Iraq, Marine Corps veteran Ryan Jensen now uses his steady hand to guide paintbrushes and create landscape paintings. The California native conducted a two-day painting workshop in Cape Girardeau over the weekend and shared his story as the keynote speaker at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouriï¿½s second annual ï¿½One Nation, One Flagï¿½ ceremony held Saturday on Armed Forces Day...

Ben Matthews
Local artists paint plein-air style landscapes Sunday at Red Star River Access during a "Plein Air Bootcamp" art workshop led by Marine veteran Ryan Jensen in Cape Girardeau.
Local artists paint plein-air style landscapes Sunday at Red Star River Access during a "Plein Air Bootcamp" art workshop led by Marine veteran Ryan Jensen in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

After serving two tours of duty in Afghanistan and one in Iraq, Marine Corps veteran Ryan Jensen now uses his steady hand to guide paintbrushes and create landscape paintings.

The California native conducted a two-day painting workshop in Cape Girardeau over the weekend and shared his story as the keynote speaker at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouriï¿½s second annual ï¿½One Nation, One Flagï¿½ ceremony held Saturday on Armed Forces Day.

Jensen spoke to about two dozen people Saturday, with several local veterans from the Missouri Veterans Home in the audience as he described the difficulties he faced readjusting to daily life.

Many veterans in the room nodded in understanding as Jensen spoke honestly about turning to alcohol and struggling with drinking problems after completing his tours of duty.

Jensen first noticed a problem after completing his tour in Iraq and his first tour in Afghanistan, upon which he volunteered to undergo a 30-day treatment. After his second tour in Afghanistan, however, his problems resurfaced.

Ryan Jensen, a Marine Corps veteran, discusses his painting -- made from a photograph he took on a tour of duty in Afghanistan -- Saturday during the "One Nation, One Flag" event at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau.
Ryan Jensen, a Marine Corps veteran, discusses his painting -- made from a photograph he took on a tour of duty in Afghanistan -- Saturday during the "One Nation, One Flag" event at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

ï¿½When Iï¿½m out on deployment, operating at my full potential and fit, watching my buddyï¿½s back and heï¿½s watching mine, everything is right in the world. Itï¿½s the coming back from that. Itï¿½s the coming back and being in a room like this where everything is quiet,ï¿½ Jensen said. ï¿½All the sudden, the guys next to you arenï¿½t in camouflage and theyï¿½re civilians and youï¿½re out of the Marine Corps. A little baby boy is now crying for you, and now you need to be a dad ï¿½ be a good guy, nice, and be a good role model and father figure. But I got out and I started drinking again.ï¿½

Upon completing treatment a second time, Jensen decided to follow in his parentsï¿½ footsteps and pursue an art career, which he described as ï¿½the best mistake I ever made.ï¿½

ï¿½After that, every single day Iï¿½ve been painting. Itï¿½s healed me in ways I guess only my art can describe,ï¿½ he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jensen has painted six recreations of photos he captured during his tours of duty. Two pieces from the series hung behind him during the keynote, with one featuring a scene captured during a firefight.

ï¿½I kind of went through this phase when I was doing them where I felt this need to get it right and do them well,ï¿½ Jensen said about painting scenes from his service. ï¿½I started missing the comradery of my friends ï¿½ my old buddies, my brothers, my Marines. And then I just found out I couldnï¿½t do it anymore. Honestly, it was very hard towards the end to just stay committed and do six paintings.ï¿½

Air Force veteran James Palen paints Sunday at Red Star River Access during a "Plein Air Bootcamp" art workshop led by Marine veteran Ryan Jensen in Cape Girardeau.
Air Force veteran James Palen paints Sunday at Red Star River Access during a "Plein Air Bootcamp" art workshop led by Marine veteran Ryan Jensen in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Jensen now prefers plein air painting, an art style in which the artist captures an outdoor landscape as it appears, and helped local artists with the style throughout the weekend workshop.

His group of more than a dozen painters captured the farmers market Saturday morning in downtown Cape Girardeau and closed out the workshop early Sunday at the Red Star dock with a calming sunrise setting.

Moving forward, Jensen said he doesnï¿½t know exactly where his newfound passion will take him, but he remains optimistic.

ï¿½I donï¿½t know where art will take me, but Iï¿½m no longer in school. Iï¿½m just painting like my life depends on it. And it works ï¿½ when Iï¿½m painting Iï¿½m not in a dark place. Iï¿½m pouring things out of myself. Thatï¿½s sort of the human process and itï¿½s been so beneficial for me,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½Iï¿½d say if thereï¿½s any vets out there, or civilians, going through a rough time, what really worked for me is finding an outlet. And that outlet is art. I wouldnï¿½t be standing here today, connecting with [other artists] on Facebook, if I wasnï¿½t following my dream. I was a great Marine, a great athlete, but itï¿½s art that will save my life.ï¿½

bmatthews@semissourian.com

Randy Palen, left, and Terry Dambach perform Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Red, White and Blue" for veterans Saturday during the "One Nation, One Flag" event at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau.
Randy Palen, left, and Terry Dambach perform Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Red, White and Blue" for veterans Saturday during the "One Nation, One Flag" event at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

(573) 388-3652

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy