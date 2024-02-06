Marine veteran uses art to deal with return to civilian life

After serving two tours of duty in Afghanistan and one in Iraq, Marine Corps veteran Ryan Jensen now uses his steady hand to guide paintbrushes and create landscape paintings.

The California native conducted a two-day painting workshop in Cape Girardeau over the weekend and shared his story as the keynote speaker at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouriï¿½s second annual ï¿½One Nation, One Flagï¿½ ceremony held Saturday on Armed Forces Day.

Jensen spoke to about two dozen people Saturday, with several local veterans from the Missouri Veterans Home in the audience as he described the difficulties he faced readjusting to daily life.

Many veterans in the room nodded in understanding as Jensen spoke honestly about turning to alcohol and struggling with drinking problems after completing his tours of duty.

Jensen first noticed a problem after completing his tour in Iraq and his first tour in Afghanistan, upon which he volunteered to undergo a 30-day treatment. After his second tour in Afghanistan, however, his problems resurfaced.

Ryan Jensen, a Marine Corps veteran, discusses his painting -- made from a photograph he took on a tour of duty in Afghanistan -- Saturday during the "One Nation, One Flag" event at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

ï¿½When Iï¿½m out on deployment, operating at my full potential and fit, watching my buddyï¿½s back and heï¿½s watching mine, everything is right in the world. Itï¿½s the coming back from that. Itï¿½s the coming back and being in a room like this where everything is quiet,ï¿½ Jensen said. ï¿½All the sudden, the guys next to you arenï¿½t in camouflage and theyï¿½re civilians and youï¿½re out of the Marine Corps. A little baby boy is now crying for you, and now you need to be a dad ï¿½ be a good guy, nice, and be a good role model and father figure. But I got out and I started drinking again.ï¿½

Upon completing treatment a second time, Jensen decided to follow in his parentsï¿½ footsteps and pursue an art career, which he described as ï¿½the best mistake I ever made.ï¿½

ï¿½After that, every single day Iï¿½ve been painting. Itï¿½s healed me in ways I guess only my art can describe,ï¿½ he said.