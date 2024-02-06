Marine relishes brotherhood, forever nature of the Corps

Marine Corps basic training focuses the mind, and that structure doesn't change even when the scenery does.

Allen Dirickson, a Sikeston, Missouri, native and Southeast Missouri State University student, knows this.

"I was kind of lost before I joined. I wasn't sure what I wanted to do in life," he said. "Now that I have served and come back, it's clear. I don't take anything for granted. When I'm in the classroom, I enjoy being there. It matured me quite a bit. Seems like it has made school quite a bit easier for me."

Dirickson considered military service in part because of a family connection.

"My sister is on her 22nd year in the Air Force. So, I grew up seeing her service happen and kind of got inspired by that," he explained. "I always had a desire to serve."

Dirickson joined the Marines in 2016, when he was 21. He attended initial training at Camp Pendleton in San Diego.

"It's pretty good. It teaches you how to organize yourself," he said of the initial training. "It kind of develops you into a better person. The Marine Corps is pretty good about breaking you down and building you back up so you come out of there a different person. It's only three months, but quite a bit can change in three months."