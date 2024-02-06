All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 4, 2021
Marine relishes brotherhood, forever nature of the Corps
Marine Corps basic training focuses the mind, and that structure doesn't change even when the scenery does. Allen Dirickson, a Sikeston, Missouri, native and Southeast Missouri State University student, knows this. "I was kind of lost before I joined. ...
Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Allen Dirickson poses outside the Veteran Services Office at Southeast Missouri State University on Tuesday. Dirickson is a veteran of the Marine Corps.
Allen Dirickson poses outside the Veteran Services Office at Southeast Missouri State University on Tuesday. Dirickson is a veteran of the Marine Corps.Rick Fahr ~ Southeast Missourian

Marine Corps basic training focuses the mind, and that structure doesn't change even when the scenery does.

Allen Dirickson, a Sikeston, Missouri, native and Southeast Missouri State University student, knows this.

"I was kind of lost before I joined. I wasn't sure what I wanted to do in life," he said. "Now that I have served and come back, it's clear. I don't take anything for granted. When I'm in the classroom, I enjoy being there. It matured me quite a bit. Seems like it has made school quite a bit easier for me."

Dirickson considered military service in part because of a family connection.

"My sister is on her 22nd year in the Air Force. So, I grew up seeing her service happen and kind of got inspired by that," he explained. "I always had a desire to serve."

Dirickson joined the Marines in 2016, when he was 21. He attended initial training at Camp Pendleton in San Diego.

"It's pretty good. It teaches you how to organize yourself," he said of the initial training. "It kind of develops you into a better person. The Marine Corps is pretty good about breaking you down and building you back up so you come out of there a different person. It's only three months, but quite a bit can change in three months."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

While there, he learned he had been selected for special duty in the nation's capitol. He said the moment he learned of the appointment was his favorite military memory.

"It took several rounds of interviews to find out, but once I found out, it was like I was on top of the world. I don't think anything could have torn me down at that point," he said.

Training at a security forces school in Virginia preceded his service in Washington. He was among the Marines charged with security for the commandant of the Marine Corps and chief of Naval Operations. Ultimately, he was part of the Presidential Support Program.

Dirickson, who rose to the rank of corporal, credited his time in the Marines for helping him develop into a better leader.

"Early on in the Marine Corps, when you are a recruit at boot camp, you start to develop leadership skills, but as you progress in your tenure, you start to expand on that," he contended.

Dirickson is participating in SEMO's piloting program. However, Veteran Affairs rules regarding new academic programs may force him to transfer to another school with an established piloting program.

No matter where he goes, though, he will continue to share a special bond with fellow Marines.

"I think something unique to the Marine Corps is the brotherhood. You can run into a Marine who's 50 years older than you, but he'll talk to you as if you served together. I really love that about the Marine Corps."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy