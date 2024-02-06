Marine from Missouri among those killed in Afghanistan

Jared Schmitz was among a group of Marines sent back to Afghanistan to assist with evacuation efforts, his father said.

“His life meant so much more. I’m so incredibly devastated that I won’t be able to see the man that he was very quickly growing into becoming," Mark Schmitz said of his son.

Two officials said the number of Afghans killed rose to 169 on Friday. The bombing was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group, a lethal enemy of both the Taliban and the West.