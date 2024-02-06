Marine Corps honors Cape Girardeau native

A Cape Girardeau Marine earned his company’s “Iron Man” award in basic training — the top physical fitness honor for an individual Marine during basic training.

Pvt. 1st Class Zach Morningstar, who graduated basic training with the Marine Corps on April 10, earned the company’s top honor, which encompasses all aspects of training, including physical and mental fitness. The Marine company included nearly 500 troops.

Morningstar served as a squad leader during basic training, is now in advanced training and is on schedule to finish next month.