State officials say it’s possible the COVID-19 pandemic could result in delays in Missouri’s medical marijuana program, but representatives of medicinal cannabis dispensaries in Cape Girardeau and Jackson say they expect to be open by this fall as long as they have “product” to sell by then.

“Hopefully, we’ll see some (dispensaries) open in August,” said Lisa Cox, head of public relations with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) in Jefferson City. “I don’t know that we can say that with 100% certainty, but we’re on track so far.”

She said DHSS “remains on track” with its timeline and processes, but “some facilities have reported setbacks to their implementation efforts related to COVID-19.”

Others, she said, report they are on schedule and DHSS is proceeding with verification and certification of cultivation, production, testing, transportation and distribution operations in the state.

“It is too early to say whether COVID-19 will cause significant delays in implementation of the (state’s) medical marijuana industry as a whole,” Cox said, “however, individual circumstances will be considered as deadlines draw nearer.”

According to DHSS regulations, medical marijuana license holders must be operational by this winter.

Locally, plans are moving ahead for dispensaries in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area.

“Because of COVID, it’s taking a little longer than expected,” said Krystal Wright, contact person for a dispensary planned for Cape Girardeau to be known as Greenlight.

Greenlight, she said, could be open in the next three to four months.

“We’re hoping by late August or September,” she said. “We should have product by then.”

Wright said it’s her understanding at least four cultivation operations have completed their state inspections and should be harvesting their first crops of medical-grade cannabis within a matter of weeks. From there, the plants will go to testing and production facilities before being shipped to dispensaries.

“So in three months, we’re hoping to actually have product,” she said.

Greenlight’s opening date could also depend on its location. It’s license with DHSS lists its address as 420 Siemers Drive. However, Wright said it may be relocated because of its proximity to another dispensary planned for 69 Doctors’ Park.