Marijuana and real estate - a Cape Girardeau discussion

Four words few people might have included in a sentence before Nov. 8, 2022 -- marijuana and real estate -- are today quite relevant for those who earn their livelihoods as Realtors.

Missouri voters on that date legalized adult use marijuana in the state with 65% approval, although the referendum failed in Cape Girardeau County with 56% disapproval.

On Thursday, April 27, a panel discussion aimed at getting answers about Realtor responsibilities about legal cannabis was held at the offices of Southeast Missouri Realtors, 78 S. Plaza Way, Cape Girardeau.

"We have a professional networking committee which had an idea to talk locally about recreational marijuana after hearing a presentation at a recent emerging issues forum held by Missouri Realtors," said Terry Baker, association executive for the local Realtors group -- which has 402 primary and secondary Realtors plus more than 100 people engaged in "affiliate" work, including home and commercial inspectors and appraisers, lenders, home warranty providers, attorneys and title company employees, among others.

"I think we just wanted to hear different ideas and we might want later to bring in an expert to talk with us," Baker added.