A bust of Marie Watkins Oliver is unveiled by Missouri Speaker of the House Dean Plocher, left, and Oliver’s great-great-grandson, Jack Oliver, in the Hall of Famous Missourians on Monday, April 15, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City. Oliver is known for creating and designing the Missouri state flag in her home at 740 North St. in Cape Girardeau. The honor comes 111 years after the flag was adopted as the official banner of Missouri in 1913.