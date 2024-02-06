Marching band festival set for Tuesday in Jackson

Jackson will be the Missouri epicenter of high school marching bands today when Jackson High School hosts its 75th annual Marching Band Festival.

“Believe it or not, this is the oldest continuous marching band festival in the State of Missouri and one of the oldest west of the Mississippi,” noted Tom Broussard Jr., director of bands at the Jackson School District, which is hosting the festival.

More than 700 musicians will perform in the event, which will start at 4 p.m. when bands from nine Southeast Missouri high schools parade through uptown Jackson, followed by band performances at 6 p.m. at the Jackson High School football field, where admission will be $3 for adults and $1 for students.

The festival is a “noncompetitive” event, Broussard explained.

“It’s a concert setting for marching bands,” he said.

“It’s a great way for smaller schools to participate,” he added, because, unlike competitive band events, there are no entry fees, judging, ratings or trophies.