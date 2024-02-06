All sections
NewsMay 27, 2021

March to the River honors service members who have died

This Saturday morning during the Memorial Day weekend, everyone and anyone is invited to take part in March to the River, a 6-mile walk to honor fallen service members. "The mission of the march is not so much a physical challenge. It is more of a visibility and spiritual feat," retired Navy Capt. ...

Sarah Yenesel
Ethan Cossey, left, and Christian Yarber lead a column of U.S. Marine Corps early enlistees during the March to the River, organized by Semovets and Carry the Load Saturday, May 25, 2019, on city streets in Cape Girardeau.
Ethan Cossey, left, and Christian Yarber lead a column of U.S. Marine Corps early enlistees during the March to the River, organized by Semovets and Carry the Load Saturday, May 25, 2019, on city streets in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

This Saturday morning during the Memorial Day weekend, everyone and anyone is invited to take part in March to the River, a 6-mile walk to honor fallen service members.

"The mission of the march is not so much a physical challenge. It is more of a visibility and spiritual feat," retired Navy Capt. David Cantrell, who works with the Avenue of Flags and SEMO Vets, said about the event. "It's to raise awareness and remind people, yes, barbecuing and the lake and everything, the long weekend is awesome. But let's not forget the ultimate sacrifice that those people paid for all those freedoms and our ability, and our right to do those things. And we're not trying to shame anybody into doing this. We just welcome anyone who feels that desire and is moved to participate."

Registration will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday at the John Boardman Pavillion in downtown Cape Girardeau, and transportation to Cape County Park North will be available. Around 9:30 a.m., the walk will begin at the park and end at Main Street, where food and drinks will be available as part of a Memorial Day celebration.

Cantrell said not everyone has to walk the whole distance; the halfway point is a rest stop at the VFW on Kingshighway for drinks and bathroom breaks, and to stop or start the walk.

Cantrell said money raised from the event will go to the not-for-profit group SEMO Vets, which helps local veterans with whatever their needs may be, such as money for gas, bills, food, etc.

The annual event is returning after being cancelled last year because of COVID restrictions on large gatherings at the time.

