March for Trump Bus Tour makes stop in Cape Girardeau

With the Electoral College prepared to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election, some citizens and members of Congress continue to protest the results.
The March for Trump Bus Tour made a stop Saturday in Cape Girardeau.
The Trump bus pulled into the parking lot in front of Supercuts next to the Walmart Supercenter, and more than 100 people were in attendance for the 7 p.m. stop.
The visit included a series of speakers, such as Amy Kremer, chairwoman of Women for America First; Vincent Caldara, a retired New York police officer who served as the chairman of the Trump campaign’s “Florida law enforcement coalition,” a pilot on Trump’s presidential campaign and driver of the Trump Train — a converted EMS vehicle painted red, white and blue, and decked out in “Trump swag”; Jennifer Lawrence, vice president of America First Projects and media director of We Build the Wall INC; and more.
Cars honked as they went by the gathering, and those in attendance cheered as the speakers touched on issues such as alleged voter fraud, the COVID-19 pandemic and mask mandates, immigration and President Donald Trump’s border wall, and more, while pledging their support to the president and other members of Congress who are challenging the election.
James Lyle, program director for Women for America First, said the bus tour has “culminated into the largest event the people have ever put on for a president.” With the tour, Lyle said citizens are “trying to pressure senators into not certifying the Electoral College results.”
“After we started, [Sen.] Josh Hawley said he was going to vote to not certify them, so instead of pressuring him, this stop became a ‘thank you’ to Josh Hawley. We knew we were coming somewhere in Missouri, and then with Rush Limbaugh being the icon of conservatism, it made so much more sense to come here opposed to St. Louis or Jeff City.”
Kremer of Women for America First said in addition to “supporting Sen. Hawley’s leadership,” the group also chose to stop at that location to protest Walmart.
“We’re not sore losers, we’re happy warriors,” Kremer said, referencing a post on Walmart’s Twitter account calling Hawley a sore loser for planning to object to the Electoral College vote certification. Walmart apologized for the tweet and said it had been mistakenly sent by a member of the company’s social media team who meant to publish it on their personal account.
Hosted by Women for America First, the March for Trump Bus Tour began Dec. 27 in Pasadena, California, and will end Wednesday in Washington, D.C., the day the U.S. House and Senate will vote on certifying the Electoral College vote.