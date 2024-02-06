March for Trump Bus Tour makes stop in Cape Girardeau

With the Electoral College prepared to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election, some citizens and members of Congress continue to protest the results.

The March for Trump Bus Tour made a stop Saturday in Cape Girardeau.

The Trump bus pulled into the parking lot in front of Supercuts next to the Walmart Supercenter, and more than 100 people were in attendance for the 7 p.m. stop.

The visit included a series of speakers, such as Amy Kremer, chairwoman of Women for America First; Vincent Caldara, a retired New York police officer who served as the chairman of the Trump campaign’s “Florida law enforcement coalition,” a pilot on Trump’s presidential campaign and driver of the Trump Train — a converted EMS vehicle painted red, white and blue, and decked out in “Trump swag”; Jennifer Lawrence, vice president of America First Projects and media director of We Build the Wall INC; and more.

Cars honked as they went by the gathering, and those in attendance cheered as the speakers touched on issues such as alleged voter fraud, the COVID-19 pandemic and mask mandates, immigration and President Donald Trump’s border wall, and more, while pledging their support to the president and other members of Congress who are challenging the election.