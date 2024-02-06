All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 6, 2024

March 20 is deadline to submit nominations for McDonald's $500 agriculture scholarship

McDonald's restaurants throughout the area, including Marble Hill, are now accepting nominations for the third annual McDonald's Agriculture Scholarship Awards Program. Now through March 20, members of the community can nominate students studying agriculture to be considered for a $500 scholarship...

Banner Press

McDonald's restaurants throughout the area, including Marble Hill, are now accepting nominations for the third annual McDonald's Agriculture Scholarship Awards Program.

Now through March 20, members of the community can nominate students studying agriculture to be considered for a $500 scholarship.

Nominations can be submitted online at www.mcdonaldsofmiki.com/agriculture-awards.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"From fresh beef to eggs to produce and more, we rely heavily on agriculture at McDonald's," said Andi Hilburn-Vaini, local McDonald's owner/operator. "That's why we're excited to directly support those in our community with a future in agriculture for a third year through this scholarship program."

To be eligible, nominees must be a senior in high school or enrolled in a college agriculture program and be a resident of or attending college within an eligible county in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky or Indiana listed at the nominee application link.

Winners will be selected this spring by local McDonald's organizations.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy