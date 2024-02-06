McDonald's restaurants throughout the area, including Marble Hill, are now accepting nominations for the third annual McDonald's Agriculture Scholarship Awards Program.
Now through March 20, members of the community can nominate students studying agriculture to be considered for a $500 scholarship.
Nominations can be submitted online at www.mcdonaldsofmiki.com/agriculture-awards.
"From fresh beef to eggs to produce and more, we rely heavily on agriculture at McDonald's," said Andi Hilburn-Vaini, local McDonald's owner/operator. "That's why we're excited to directly support those in our community with a future in agriculture for a third year through this scholarship program."
To be eligible, nominees must be a senior in high school or enrolled in a college agriculture program and be a resident of or attending college within an eligible county in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky or Indiana listed at the nominee application link.
Winners will be selected this spring by local McDonald's organizations.
