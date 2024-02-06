All sections
NewsDecember 21, 2018

Marc Lamont Hill to speak at MLK Jr. Celebration Dinner

Southeast Missouri State University's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner -- featuring award-winning journalist Marc Lamont Hill -- is Jan. 23 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, according to a university news release. The theme for this year is "Building Community in an Hour of Chaos."...

Southeast Missourian

Southeast Missouri State University's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner -- featuring award-winning journalist Marc Lamont Hill -- is Jan. 23 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, according to a university news release.

The theme for this year is "Building Community in an Hour of Chaos."

Hill is the host of HuffPost Live, BET News and VH1, and is a former political contributor for CNN.

According to the release, Hill says the pursuit of equality depends on listening to each other while adopting a fearless attitude toward change.

Ebony Magazine has recognized Hill as one of America's 100 most influential black leaders. He also has received numerous awards from the National Association of Black Journalists, GLAAD and the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, the release stated.

Hill has worked as a social justice activist and organizer and is a founding board member of My5th, a not-for-profit organization devoted to educating teens about their legal rights and responsibilities.

He is a board member and organizer of the Philadelphia Student Union and works closely with the ACLU Drug Reform Project, focusing on drug informant policy, the release stated.

One hundred free dinner tickets for students will be available in the Center for Student Involvement in the University Center.

Tickets are on sale at Southeast Bookstore at 388 N. Henderson in Cape Girardeau.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. Jan. 23. The dinner is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Local News
