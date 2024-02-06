Marble Hill's city administrator resigns; post may not be refilled

What is left for the board of aldermen is to determine whether it wants to have a city administrator at all.

Instead of calling a special session to restructure the job description for city administrator and advertise a job opening, some aldermen suggested they prefer to talk to other communities that don’t have an administrator to see how it works for them before making a decision.

“A lot of towns don’t have a city administrator,” Alderman Kevin Robinson said. “All that is required is a city clerk.”

Piedmont, Chaffee, Advance and Oran were mentioned as communities in the area that do not have a city administrator.

Once the aldermen have looked into other communities, they will meet to decide which direction they think the city of Marble Hill should take.