June 25, 2021

Marble Hill woman dies in one-vehicle accident

A Marble Hill, Missouri, woman died recently when she fell under her vehicle as she was backing up. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Hilary Cronk, 35, was pronounced dead at a Cape Girardeau hospital Monday morning after the incident, which occurred on County Road 500 about 4 miles west of Marble Hill...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

A Marble Hill, Missouri, woman died recently when she fell under her vehicle as she was backing up.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Hilary Cronk, 35, was pronounced dead at a Cape Girardeau hospital Monday morning after the incident, which occurred on County Road 500 about 4 miles west of Marble Hill.

She was driving a 2005 GMC Envoy at the time of the incident.

Local News

