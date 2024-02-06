Marble Hill woman dies in one-vehicle accident

A Marble Hill, Missouri, woman died recently when she fell under her vehicle as she was backing up.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Hilary Cronk, 35, was pronounced dead at a Cape Girardeau hospital Monday morning after the incident, which occurred on County Road 500 about 4 miles west of Marble Hill.
She was driving a 2005 GMC Envoy at the time of the incident.
