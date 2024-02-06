Marble Hill woman celebrates 109th birthday amid social distancing

MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Connie Mayfield’s family had planned a big party to celebrate her 109th birthday.

The party was canceled, of course, because of concerns about the coronavirus, but Mayfield doesn’t seem to mind. Surrounded by flowers and balloons, and inundated with phone calls, Mayfield is OK with the downscaled festivities.

Born March 22, 1911, in Bollinger County, the oldest girl in a family of 12 children, Mayfield was about 7 years old when the 1918 flu pandemic (Spanish flu) broke out.

“I remember that. I cried,” Mayfield said. “I was so young. I cried because I wasn’t getting any attention.” She said her parents were preoccupied with the flu pandemic much like people are today with COVID-19.

While longevity does seem to run in the family, Mayfield said she has no idea why she has lived this long.

“You’re a Bollinger. That’s why. It’s all the water you drank down on Crooked Creek,” her nephew, Jim Bollinger, responded. Well known throughout the area, Bollinger is a Southeast Missourian Spirit of America recipient and retired insurance agent.

Only a few years behind her in age, Mayfield has three sisters and one brother who are still living: Belva Banta, 103; Hazel Hutson, 96; Mary Hansen, 93; and Dick Bollinger, 90, the youngest of the 12. All live in Marble Hill.