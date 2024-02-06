Marble Hill woman accused of child abuse

A Marble Hill, Missouri, woman was charged with child abuse after she twisted a 7-year-old’s arms behind the girl’s back, sheriff’s deputies said.

Bollinger County deputies arrested Karie Lynn Stephens, 34, on Thursday. The Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged her Friday with two counts of abuse or neglect of a child.

Stephens was watching another woman’s children Thursday afternoon, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by deputy Andrew Dooley.

The woman called deputies and told them her 14-year-old son described an assault Stephens committed against one of the other children, Dooley wrote.

Dooley arrived at the house about 1 p.m. at Bollinger County Road 400 and saw Stephens trying to leave with her five children, according to the statement.

The 14-year-old told Dooley that Stephens had grabbed the 7-year-old girl’s arms behind her back, pulled them up to the girl’s head, pushed the girl into the wall and made her stand in the corner, Dooley wrote.

Dooley observed and photographed a “slight bruise and scratch” on the girl’s left arm, according to the statement.

The 14-year-old also described an incident in which Stephens slapped a 4-year-old boy in the face Jan. 3 at the house. Dooley did not describe any evidence of this incident in his statement.