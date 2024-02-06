All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 10, 2017

Marble Hill woman accused of child abuse

A Marble Hill, Missouri, woman was charged with child abuse after she twisted a 7-year-old's arms behind the girl's back, sheriff's deputies said. Bollinger County deputies arrested Karie Lynn Stephens, 34, on Thursday. The Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged her Friday with two counts of abuse or neglect of a child...

Ben Kleine

A Marble Hill, Missouri, woman was charged with child abuse after she twisted a 7-year-old’s arms behind the girl’s back, sheriff’s deputies said.

Bollinger County deputies arrested Karie Lynn Stephens, 34, on Thursday. The Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged her Friday with two counts of abuse or neglect of a child.

Stephens was watching another woman’s children Thursday afternoon, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by deputy Andrew Dooley.

The woman called deputies and told them her 14-year-old son described an assault Stephens committed against one of the other children, Dooley wrote.

Dooley arrived at the house about 1 p.m. at Bollinger County Road 400 and saw Stephens trying to leave with her five children, according to the statement.

The 14-year-old told Dooley that Stephens had grabbed the 7-year-old girl’s arms behind her back, pulled them up to the girl’s head, pushed the girl into the wall and made her stand in the corner, Dooley wrote.

Dooley observed and photographed a “slight bruise and scratch” on the girl’s left arm, according to the statement.

The 14-year-old also described an incident in which Stephens slapped a 4-year-old boy in the face Jan. 3 at the house. Dooley did not describe any evidence of this incident in his statement.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Stephens told Dooley she put the 7-year-old in the corner because the victim had struck another child.

Stephens’ five children were taken into protective custody and placed by the Division of Family Services, Dooley wrote.

Stephens was on probation after she pleaded guilty to second-degree child endangerment Jan. 13.

Stephens was charged after her 2-year-old son was found walking on Highway 51 on May 9, 2015, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by deputy Stephanie Freeman.

Three other adults were in the house when the child walked onto the roadway, Freeman wrote.

bkleine@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3644

Pertinent address: Bollinger County Road 400, Marble Hill, MO

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team deta...
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council sea...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy