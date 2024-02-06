All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 21, 2017

Marble Hill mayor hires city manager without board approval

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Marble Hill Mayor Jerome Gaines said Tuesday morning he went over the heads of the city's Board of Aldermen and hired Rick Jones to be the city administrator at a salary of $30,000. The board of aldermen had an entry on its agenda for June 12 to discuss whether to hire a city manager to replace Don James, who resigned earlier. The board did not meet June 12 because there was not a quorum...

Linda Redeffer

MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Marble Hill Mayor Jerome Gaines said Tuesday morning he went over the heads of the city’s Board of Aldermen and hired Rick Jones to be the city administrator at a salary of $30,000.

The board of aldermen had an entry on its agenda for June 12 to discuss whether to hire a city manager to replace Don James, who resigned earlier. The board did not meet June 12 because there was not a quorum.

Another meeting was set for June 26. Gaines called a meeting for June 19, but again, there was no quorum. He said he was unaware of a scheduled June 26 meeting.

The board made no decision about whether to hire a city administrator, and the job was not advertised.

It was alleged two aldermen met with Gaines on Monday and voted on hiring a new manager.

But both the mayor and Alderman Darrell Bostic, reported to be one of two aldermen in attendance, denied there was a meeting.

Gaines, however, did not deny he hired Jones, whom he said was on the job Tuesday morning. He acknowledged what he did may be illegal, but he said he had no choice.

“I can’t get all of them (aldermen) to come to a meeting,” Gaines said. “I need to do everything I can to run the city. I can’t sit here and let nothing happen. It’s quite a mess. I had to do what needs to be done.”

Gaines said he drove by the home of Alderman Kevin Robinson on Monday and saw Robinson’s truck in the driveway, meaning Robinson was home and could have come to a meeting.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He said Alderman Chad Ritter claimed he was working Monday night, but Gaines said he did not believe he was.

“They lied to me,” he said. “I can’t run the city on lies. I have to keep the city moving. They can impeach me if they want to. I know I did something that isn’t kosher. I have been in contact with the attorney general’s office. I have a city to run.”

Gaines declined to say what he discussed with the attorney general.

Gaines and Bostic said the mayor has the authority to hire a city administrator even if the job had not been advertised.

“I just decided to do it,” Gaines said. “I called him from my house and interviewed him.”

“It has to be approved by the board,” Bostic said, who added Jones came to the city asking to be hired. “So next Monday, the board will be voting.”

When told the mayor said Jones already was on the job, he said, “I’ll have to talk to him about that.”

Gaines and Bostic claim the city is a “mess” because of nepotism among employees and one of the aldermen. Gaines accused current city employees and Robinson of forcing Don James out as city administrator.

The Banner Press tried to reach city attorney Alan Beussink to question him about the boundaries of the mayor’s authority. He was unreachable and did not return messages.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for communit...
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching f...
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy