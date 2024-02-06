Marble Hill mayor hires city manager without board approval

MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Marble Hill Mayor Jerome Gaines said Tuesday morning he went over the heads of the city’s Board of Aldermen and hired Rick Jones to be the city administrator at a salary of $30,000.

The board of aldermen had an entry on its agenda for June 12 to discuss whether to hire a city manager to replace Don James, who resigned earlier. The board did not meet June 12 because there was not a quorum.

Another meeting was set for June 26. Gaines called a meeting for June 19, but again, there was no quorum. He said he was unaware of a scheduled June 26 meeting.

The board made no decision about whether to hire a city administrator, and the job was not advertised.

It was alleged two aldermen met with Gaines on Monday and voted on hiring a new manager.

But both the mayor and Alderman Darrell Bostic, reported to be one of two aldermen in attendance, denied there was a meeting.

Gaines, however, did not deny he hired Jones, whom he said was on the job Tuesday morning. He acknowledged what he did may be illegal, but he said he had no choice.

“I can’t get all of them (aldermen) to come to a meeting,” Gaines said. “I need to do everything I can to run the city. I can’t sit here and let nothing happen. It’s quite a mess. I had to do what needs to be done.”

Gaines said he drove by the home of Alderman Kevin Robinson on Monday and saw Robinson’s truck in the driveway, meaning Robinson was home and could have come to a meeting.