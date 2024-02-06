Marble Hill man, woman accused of dealing large quantities of meth

Editor's note: The headline of this story was edited from its original version to remove the word "couple"

Police seized drugs, money and a small arsenal after busting a man and woman accused of participating in the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine.

The Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Friday charged Clinton J. Reynolds of Marble Hill, Missouri, with second-degree drug trafficking, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and nine counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Sarah L. Gebhardt, also of Marble Hill, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Department investigated Reynolds from late February to early April, gathering information from confidential informants that indicated Reynolds dealt in pound quantities of meth, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by deputy Darren Bullard.

The probe also indicated Reynolds had firearms and stolen property, Bullard wrote.

Bullard obtained a warrant to search Reynolds’ residence, which police executed Wednesday with cooperation from the SEMO Drug Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration, Fredricktown police, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Marble Hill police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, according to the statement.

The search yielded more than 64 grams of meth and nine firearms, including handguns, hunting rifles, a shotgun and a semiautomatic rifle, Bullard wrote.