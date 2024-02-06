Marble Hill man seriously injured in Bollinger County tractor accident

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct information listed in a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report which inaccurately identified the brand of tractor involved.
An 18-year-old man from Marble Hill, Missouri, was seriously injured and transported by air ambulance to a St. Louis hospital Saturday night after he was run over by a tractor in Bollinger County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the accident occurred at 10:30 p.m. on private property off County Road 834 north of Glen Allen, Missouri.
The report stated the victim, DeKota L. LaRose, was riding on an Allis Chalmers D14 driven by 18-year-old Kaleb J. Long when LaRose fell from the tractor, which ran him over.
LaRose is hospitalized with a collapsed left lung, a punctured right lung, six broken ribs, a lacerated kidney and liver, a broken left wrist and three broken vertebrae, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched Tuesday to help fund medical and travel expenses for LaRose and his family. The fundraising campaign may be found at www.gofundme.com/f/217iju85xc.
LaRose’s mother, Shelly Bacon, issued a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon thanking Long for carrying LaRose to a car after the accident. Bacon also thanked two girls from Jackson for calling 911 and meeting first-responders on Highway 51. In another post, Bacon stated LaRose turned 19 years old Tuesday.
“Had these three kids not acted immediately DeKota would have died,” the post stated. “I am so thankful that you three stayed with him and made sure he got help. You guys saved his life!”
The family has provided updates on LaRose’s condition through their own Facebook accounts, but they are asking friends and members of the public to not message them about LaRose’s accident, nor message LaRose’s phone while he rests and recovers.
“We are being open with his progress on here and sharing so his friends can see the results of underage drinking and supplying alcohol to minors,” Cory Andrew Bacon stated in a post Monday night. “The literal hundreds of messages are overwhelming us. Please respect us as we try to be there with DeKota and take care of our other children.”
On Tuesday night, Shelly Bacon posted an update and stated a surgery on LaRose’s kidney went well. The update also stated that once LaRose’s platelet count rises, his ventilator can be removed and he will downgraded to a regular hospital room.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to highway patrol Troop E public information officer Sgt. Clark Parrott.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.