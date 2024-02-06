Marble Hill man seriously injured in Bollinger County tractor accident

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct information listed in a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report which inaccurately identified the brand of tractor involved.

An 18-year-old man from Marble Hill, Missouri, was seriously injured and transported by air ambulance to a St. Louis hospital Saturday night after he was run over by a tractor in Bollinger County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the accident occurred at 10:30 p.m. on private property off County Road 834 north of Glen Allen, Missouri.

The report stated the victim, DeKota L. LaRose, was riding on an Allis Chalmers D14 driven by 18-year-old Kaleb J. Long when LaRose fell from the tractor, which ran him over.

LaRose is hospitalized with a collapsed left lung, a punctured right lung, six broken ribs, a lacerated kidney and liver, a broken left wrist and three broken vertebrae, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched Tuesday to help fund medical and travel expenses for LaRose and his family. The fundraising campaign may be found at www.gofundme.com/f/217iju85xc.