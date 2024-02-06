All sections
NewsDecember 6, 2022

Marble Hill man sentenced to life in prison for murder

A Marble Hill, Missouri, man has been sentenced to life in prison for an April 2021 murder. A release from Bollinger County (Missouri) Sheriff Casey Graham states Joshua Proffer was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of Joshua Taylor on April 2, 2021, and sentenced Monday, Dec. 5, to life in prison with no possibility of parole...

Southeast Missourian
Joshua Proffer
Joshua Proffer

A Marble Hill, Missouri, man has been sentenced to life in prison for an April 2021 murder.

A release from Bollinger County (Missouri) Sheriff Casey Graham states Joshua Proffer was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of Joshua Taylor on April 2, 2021, and sentenced Monday, Dec. 5, to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

A second defendant, Heather Watson, also of Marble Hill, has been charged in the case, and her outcome is pending.

Earlier reporting indicates Taylor was found dead on County Road 346.

