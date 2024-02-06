Marble Hill man sentenced to life in prison for murder

A Marble Hill, Missouri, man has been sentenced to life in prison for an April 2021 murder.
A release from Bollinger County (Missouri) Sheriff Casey Graham states Joshua Proffer was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of Joshua Taylor on April 2, 2021, and sentenced Monday, Dec. 5, to life in prison with no possibility of parole.
A second defendant, Heather Watson, also of Marble Hill, has been charged in the case, and her outcome is pending.
Earlier reporting indicates Taylor was found dead on County Road 346.
