Marble Hill man is arrested

A Marble Hill, Missouri, man was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated Monday night.
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested Dalton Chapman, 25, for alleged driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked and failure to have insurance in Bollinger County, Missouri.
He was taken to a local jail and released.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.