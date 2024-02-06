Marble Hill man injured in crash

A Marble Hill, Missouri, man suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash Sunday.
Brandon Swindell, 48, was south of Marble Hill southbound on Highway 51 when the 2008 Cadillac CTS he was driving left the roadway and struck a fence and tree, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
He was not wearing a safety device, the report stated.
He was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.
