Marble Hill man hurt in motorcycle wreck

A Marble Hill, Missouri, man sustained "moderate" injuries in a one-vehicle crash in Howell County, Missouri.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Gerald McCormich, 55, was northbound on Highway 17 north of West Plains at about 4 p.m. Wednesday when his 1999 Harley-Davidson motorcycle left the right side of the roadway and overturned.
He was taken to a nearby medical facility.
