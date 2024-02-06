Marble Hill man charged for sex crimes committed in Cape Girardeau

A probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau police Cpl. Darrin Sides stated the offenses occurred while the victim’s family resided in a Cape Girardeau apartment, and the warrant stated the offenses took place on or between August 2012 and 2015.

Sides stated that during a Jan. 17 interview at police headquarters, Looney denied the allegations and accused one of the victim’s relatives of encouraging the victim to make accusations against him.

Looney was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Wednesday and is being held on a $50,000 bond. An arraignment hearing is scheduled to be held before Judge Miller at 10:30 a.m. today at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Courtroom 201.