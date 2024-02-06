All sections
NewsJuly 16, 2020

Marble Hill man charged for sex crimes committed in Cape Girardeau

A 45-year-old Marble Hill, Missouri, man was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Wednesday on sex crime charges. Everette E. Looney, 45, now faces one unclassified felony count of first-degree statutory rape and two unclassified felony counts of first-degree statutory sodomy for allegedly having knowing, deviate sexual intercourse with a child less than 12 years old, according to an arrest warrant ...

Ben Matthews
Everette E. Looney
Everette E. Looney

A 45-year-old Marble Hill, Missouri, man was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Wednesday on sex crime charges.

Everette E. Looney, 45, now faces one unclassified felony count of first-degree statutory rape and two unclassified felony counts of first-degree statutory sodomy for allegedly having knowing, deviate sexual intercourse with a child less than 12 years old, according to an arrest warrant filed by Cape Girardeau County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Julia Meiners Koester and signed July 9 by Judge Frank E. Miller.

A probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau police Cpl. Darrin Sides stated the offenses occurred while the victim’s family resided in a Cape Girardeau apartment, and the warrant stated the offenses took place on or between August 2012 and 2015.

Sides stated that during a Jan. 17 interview at police headquarters, Looney denied the allegations and accused one of the victim’s relatives of encouraging the victim to make accusations against him.

Looney was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Wednesday and is being held on a $50,000 bond. An arraignment hearing is scheduled to be held before Judge Miller at 10:30 a.m. today at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Courtroom 201.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

